Meigs County confirms another COVID-19 death, 25 new cases

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Meigs County say another person has died in connection to COVID-19.

The Meigs County Health Department says confirmed the death of a county resident who was between the ages of 80 and 89-years-old. This brings Meigs County to 24 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.

Health officials also say a COVID-19 patient between the ages of 10 and 19-years-old has been hospitalized with the virus. They say this person’s case was reported in a previous report and is not one of the new cases reported Monday, Feb. 1. According to the health department, a total of 61 county residents have been hospitalized with the virus throughout the pandemic. This is an overall total and does not reflect the residents currently hospitalized.

As of Feb. 1, the county says 25 more cases have been reported since the county’s last update on Thursday. They say 14 of those are confirmed and 11 are probable cases. None of those who are newly diagnosed have been hospitalized at this time. The county remains at Level 3, or red, on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

Meigs County is adding 28 new recoveries, bringing the total of county residents who have recovered to 1,100.