Meigs County, OH Sheriff seeking armed shooting suspect

RUTLAND, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 54-year old man in connection with a shooting which wounded one woman Friday evening, November 6th.

Sheriff Keith Wood says deputies responded to a shooting call just before 9:30 Friday night at 31425 Hatfield Road in Rutland, Ohio.

Deputies are now looking for 54-year old Anthony W. Smith of Rutland who is described as a “person of interest” in the shooting.

Wood says deputies were on the scene at two separate residences after they found a woman had been shot.

The woman, as yet unidentified, was flown to St. Mary’s hospital in Huntington where her condition is currently unknown.

Smith, seen here, is described as 5’10” tall, weighing about 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a blue 2018 Ford Focus With an Ohio plate of 560ZIQ.

Authorities say Smith may have injuries and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.