(WOWK) — It’s the best meteor shower that nobody around here may see this year. The annual Quadrantid meteor shower is set to peak January 2-3 according to NASA but the weather isn’t cooperating much.

The Quadrantids can produce 60 to 200 sightings per hour under perfect conditions according to NASA, but according to the StormTracker 13 forecast, the conditions will be far from perfect. In fact it looks like mostly cloudy skies both Monday and Tuesday night.

Cloudy skies projected overnight Monday into Tuesday

The Quadrantids are normally a little brighter than most meteor showers which are called “fireballs.” NASA says they burn brighter than most meteor showers because the source material tends to be a little larger in size.

There can be some leftover meteors that stem from the Quadrantids as late as January 16 but the count goes way down after Tuesday night-Wednesday early morning. The clouds are still expected to be thick at that time.

Cloudy skies and showers projected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

This meteor shower comes from a small asteroid known as 2003 EH1. It’s a very small asteroid but the dust cloud it leaves scrapes against the Earth’s atmosphere, causing those particles to burn and that creates the glow.

There are many cameras pointed at the sky across the nation if you’d like to take a chance at seeing a meteor on those cameras. NASA has a running list right here.