Miami Marlins, WV native Corey Bird continues to miss the game he loves

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – When we last caught up with former Marshall baseball standout and current Miami Marlins minor leaguer Corey Bird in April, he told the 13 Sports Zone reporter Jake Siegel he was expecting the Minor League season to be canceled.

Sure enough, it was, but has not stopped Bird’s drive to play.

The Elkview native was back Monday taking swings at his old college field in Huntington — and he’s still got it.

The Herbert Hoover product spent last season in the minors and played AA ball with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Bird is all business this offseason, and the outfielder says he is still looking to grow as a player even if he’s not playing in an actual game.

“Stay in shape and even improve my ball skills that’s the one thing, I want to improve my consistency with my swing. I want to continue to create good contact at the plate and fine-tune my mechanics. I definitely miss my teammates you know my friends so it’s definitely a weird transition, I guess.”

Bird will now be staying home in Elkview for the foreseeable future, but will finish up his sports management degree from Marshall online, as he played just three years for the Herd before being drafted in 2016.

