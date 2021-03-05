Midland Lady Knights Basketball with lofty goals entering 2021

ONA, WV (WOWK) – Ranked #2 in the MSAC preseason poll and #6 in the AP poll have raised lots of eyebrows for those familiar with the Midland Lady Knights basketball program the team returns it’s starting 5 from a year ago and added some new talent this off-season.

The Lady Knights believe they are the team to beat in the Mountain State.

Midland held a scrimmage against Winfield on Wednesday night as a final tune up before starting the season.

A year ago the Lady Knights went to the state tournament and fell in the first round. The first goal is to return to Charleston.

The scarlet and gray will be led by its lone senior Autumn Lewis, but Assistant Coach Caitlyn Carper says this team is extremely deep.

