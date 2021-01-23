Midland’s Jakob Caudill to play in final football game on Monday before joining Marines

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – It’s back to work for Cabell Midland’s Jakob Caudill.

“I’m in the gym every single day. I take weekends off, but I am in the gym every single day, Caudill said.”

The Fullback plans to make a statement in his final football game on Monday.

“I talked to Coach [Luke] Salmons the other day, he was just like “Hey go out and do your thing and make everybody proud.”

Caudill will play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, a high school All-Star game at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Football has been everything to me, it has been my life.”

The Cabell Midland product ran for nearly 750 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. The game features some of the nation’s top players, and puts them on a stage for all to see.

“I’m not the type of person to have the spotlight. I don’t like the spotlight. I just like to be mellow.”

The all tri-state player turned down an opportunity to play college football – instead, the Milton native will follow in his father’s footsteps and join the Marines.

“I chose the marine corps just because I know my family will be taken care of, I will be taken care of and I’ve always wanted to travel the world and see what is out there.”

So after the game Monday, Caudill will walk off the football field and begin walking the path to proudly serving his country.

