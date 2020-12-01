Mingo County man charged with shooting wife in the back of the head

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Mingo County man is facing multiple charges after a domestic dispute ended with his wife being shot in the head.

Tiffany Gillman survived the shooting, saying the dispute got out of hand when her husband Jason Gillman accused her of cheating on him.

Authorities got the call around 12:30 am Monday, November 30th, when the victim walked to a neighbor’s home to get help.

When officers arrived they found a single .22 caliber shell casing in the home as well as the gun allegedly used in the incident.

Tiffany Gillman says the two were arguing about the infidelity accusation when the oral dispute became a physical altercation. She says he then grabbed his gun and shot her in the living room while their four year old son was sleeping in a bedroom nearby.

In addition to the Malicious Wounding charge, Jason Gillman faces charges of Domestic Battery, Wanton Endangerment and Child Neglect Risk of Injury.