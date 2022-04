MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is in custody, charged with the murder of his aunt.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Chase M. Prater of Williamson, was arrested for 1st Degree Murder of Teresa Harmon.

A post on the Sheriff Department’s Facebook page says that Prater did willfully, deliberately and premeditatedly shoot and kill his aunt Teresa Harmon at her residence in Delbarton.