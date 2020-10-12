Mingo County offers free COVID-19 testing as county turns red on alert map

A “promotora” (health promoter) from CASA, a Hispanic advocacy group, tries to enroll Latinos as volunteers to test a potential COVID-19 vaccine, at a farmers market in Takoma Park, Md., on Sept. 9, 2020. Minority enrollment in studies of two shots has inched up in recent weeks, but even more is needed this fall as additional vaccine testing gets underway over the next two months. (AP Photo/Federica Narancio)

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia health officials have moved Mingo County to red on the statewide county alert map due to increasing positive cases of COVID-19.

The move came Monday, October 12th and Mingo is currently the only county in the red.

Following the announcement, Mingo County health officials announced additional free testing opportunities this week, similar to what Kanawha County did when it went red. The testing is available to all individuals in Mingo County, including asymptomatic individuals and proof of health insurance is not needed.

The testing will be done at two locations during the week, Mingo Central High School at 1000 King Coal Highway in Delbarton and Tug Valley High School at 50 Panter Avenue in Williamson.

The testing dates and locations are:

October 12 – Mingo Central High School, 2-6pm

October 13 – Tug Valley High School, 8am-12pm

October 14 – Mingo Central High School, 1-4pm

October 15 – Tug Valley High School, 10a-2pm

October 16 – Tug Valley High School, 1-4pm

