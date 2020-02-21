Mingo County Sheriff warns of scam

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriffs Department wants to advise residents of a potential Facebook scam.

The department said they received complaints yesterday of a female attempting to scam residents in the Mingo, Logan and Pike County areas.

“The female states she has concert tickets for sale, photos of the tickets are sent to the potential buyer but upon payment, the female states she never had them or does not return calls or messages,” officials said in a prepared statement.

If you feel you have been taken advantage of by this person please contact Chief Joe Smith or Cpl. Allen Mounts at 304-235-0300.

