MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – Police are searching for a missing juvenile.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 16-year-old Corrina Osborne went missing from a placement home in Morgantown, WV.

She’s 5’3″ and 130 pounds with dark hair. According to the post, she is supposed to be in the Huntington area. Anyone with information should call 911 or 304-526-8444.

