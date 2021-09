According to WVSP, Brenda Curry, 86, and her daughter, Wanda McClung, 56, left Cross Lanes around 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, traveling to Ritchie County to pick up her grandchild. The last available cellphone data shows they were in Jackson County around 1 p.m. that same day. (Photos Courtesy: WV State Police)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We have an update to a story we brought you over the weekend about two women who went missing last Thursday.

A source confirms Brenda Curry, 81, and her daughter, Wanda McClung, 56 were found in a remote area near Wirt and Ritchie Counties.

We do not have any confirmation about their conditions, but we expect to hear more from police in the morning.

The women left Cross Lanes in a green Chevy Cruz and were headed to Ritchie County to pick up Curry’s granddaughter.