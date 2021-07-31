MLB Dreams put on hold for Herbert Hoover grad Corey Bird

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – Walt Disney once said “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

Corey Bird is so close to turning his dream into reality. It has been a wild few days for the Herbert hoover grad and former Marshall baseball standout.

The Miami Marlins called up bird to the big leagues on Tuesday with the intent on playing him.

The ex-Herd star was designated for assignment just hours before he was expected to start for the marlins. Bird’s dream is now on hold. The marlins opened a 3 game set against the Yankees tonight in South Florida.

We’ll following this story all weekend long and bring you any updates as they come in.

