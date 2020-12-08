More businesses to begin offering COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With the holidays around the corner, COVID-19 testing is now even more in-demand.

Soon, more businesses in Kanawha and Cabell counties will begin offering COVID-19 testing.

Independent businesses have a monetary incentive to administer COVID-19 tests through the state because the Department of Health and Human Resources then reimburse them for each administration.

“We have a lot of different contracts coming here that are coming down through the state, so more pharmacies and shops,” said Kanawha-Charleston health officer Dr. Sherri Young.

At the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, where they’ve administered over 30,000 COVID-19 tests, Dr. Young says this is a good thing.

“It gives us more availability throughout the county and in between the big drive-thru events,” she said.

In Charleston, some Walgreens pharmacies and Med-Express offices are offering COVID testing.

While most COVID-19 testing sites are safe, there are things you want to be looking out for.

At the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, lead physician Michael Kilkenny says there are a lot of independent medical providers who are capable of providing COVID-19 tests, however, there have still been cases of fraud.

Kilkenny says there were rapid test kits that were not FDA approved early on, and cautions against “fly by night” operations.

The most important thing, he says, is to check to see if the administering business is sponsored by the state, if not, they should have a CLIA license.

Dr. Kilkenny also warns to never give your personal or financial information over the phone to someone who is offering you a COVID-19 test.