More COVID-19 problems in West Virginia corrections and nursing homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mount Olive Correctional Facility in Fayette County is now reporting 140-positive cases in the prison population, which represents one-in-six inmates. 15 employees have also tested positive. The state is testing all other inmates and employees and is contact tracing anyone who may have visited the prisoners or come into contact with employees outside work.

“But we do keep an eye on the corrections facilities every single, day and do keep up to date. But the contact tracing is beingn done by the local health department,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, WV Public Health Officer.

Aside from contract tracing workers and inmates, the entire facility must be disinfected, much like the Huttonsville State Prison in Randolph County which had a similar outbreak in May.

“The National Guard is in regular contact with Commissioner Jividan and her staff at the Department of Corrections, working on the things that they need support from us, to include scheduling sanitization missions,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard.

The National Guard and State Health Department are also working at six nursing homes that have had recent outbreaks.

“Health officials say the procedures for dealing with outbreaks at nursing homes are similar to the procedures for outbreaks at correctional facilities. That is to test everyone who works and resides there, with the goal of stopping the spread to the surrounding community,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.