KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 13 News has learned that more federal grand jury subpoenas were issued Wednesday in the investigation into Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.

The information is according to a source knowledgeable about the case who asked not to be identified.

It was not immediately clear who or what entity received the documents.

Last month, 13 News reported that federal grand jury subpoenas had been issued to the Kanawha County Commission and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, as well as other entities, in the investigation into the embattled Commissioner.

The investigation is in connection to an incident on May 15 when a woman called 911 and said a man was indecently exposing himself to her in Charleston’s Daniel Boone Park.

Charleston Police Officer Hart Childress responded to the scene, and questioned the man, then identified as Commissioner Kent Carper.

He was allowed to leave, and no citation was issued.

13 News discovered through a FOIA request that within hours of the incident, Carper asked the officer’s girlfriend, who is a Kanawha County employee, via email if she would be interested in a job promotion– as a superintendent at a county golf course– but no such job existed and still does not.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and West Virginia State Police have been investigating whether that job offer was an attempted bribe or attempted obstruction of justice. Logan County Prosecutor Dave Wandling has been appointed as a special prosecutor in the case at the state level.

At this time, Carper has not been charged with any criminal offense.

Carper’s family issued a statement after the incident saying the commissioner was experiencing confusion caused by medical problems that day, and it was an “awful misunderstanding.”