(WOWK) — After a day of storms with floods in southern parts of West Virginia and Kentucky, more heavy rain is anticipated in the region. Some of the storms for Wednesday could start as early as the pre-dawn hours in some counties as shown below:

Even more rounds of downpours could be seen which could cause more flooding issues just about anywhere in the 13 News area between Monday night and the end of Friday. The tropical airmass with high levels of moisture will lead to more downpours that repeat over the same areas on any given day which can lead to flooding. One model example of the kind of rain that is expected is shown below. Obviously if more storms happen to move over one particular area, the amount could be higher.

Predictor rainfall output through Saturday as of Tuesday afternoon

Also there is a risk Wednesday that the storms could contain strong wind gusts as the rain arrives. The area is in the slight risk category for severe storms on Wednesday. That’s category 2 out of 5 on the severe storm risk scale.

Severe storm risk outlook for Wednesday

