More medical marijuana coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 31 companies are now permitted to start selling medicinal marijuana in West Virginia.

Something that advocates believe will help with our opioid problem here.

“We know that bringing a quality product and quality system decreases death related to opioid overdose,” said Dr. A. WIlliam Kedia, an Ohio physician who is also president of Terrasana; a dispensary that is moving to West Virginia. “It’s been proven over and over again in just about every state where you see a legalization of cannabis.”

And in a time where opioid overdoses and drug-related calls to our 9-1-1 centers are increasing due to the pandemic, advocates also add – this couldn’t come at a better time.

“I’ve seen the exact thing in my own practice where we have patients who, pre-pandemic, were fairly well controlled with anxiety, depression, PTSD, what have you,” Kedia said. “And since we’ve been cooped up, locked up, we’ve seen an increase in these symptoms and hence an increase in medication use…and unfortunately a use of illicit substances.”

“We’ve worked very hard to build a reputation around educating you on the plant,” said Kristal Reeves. “Educate before you medicate!”

Reeves is the owner of ‘Purple Leaf’ – a locally owned store that sells cannabis products.

“We sell CBD rich cannabis and products derived from it,” she said. “As well as D-8 THC that is derived from the hemp plant.”

Reeves and her three business partners – all women – applied for this permit, but didn’t get it.

“I found out today along with everyone else,” said Reeves. “There were no letters sent to us. When everyone saw the list, I saw the list.”

Being locally owned, and already established, these women are wondering why.

“Being a minority collective and being established throughout West Virginia already, we kinda figured we were a shoe in and unfortunately we weren’t,” she said.

Now, ‘Purple Leaf’ will have to wait a year to apply again.

As for the ones that got approved, expect to see them here soon!

“I’m hopeful in the next few weeks, we should have an official groundbreaking ceremony,” said Kedia.