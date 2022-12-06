(WOWK) — As the week unfolds, even more rain will be seen across parts of the 13 News viewing area. Future rain has already cancelled the planned Thursday night Christmas Parade in Charleston.

The big rain maker in this case is a feed of moisture tied all the way back into the Pacific Ocean.

That feed of moisture, along with disturbances and areas of low pressure, will combine to create even more rounds of showers as the week unfolds.

More moisture from the Pacific will drive more showers into the area

The heaviest rain so far for Tuesday has fallen in the southeast corner of Pike County, Kentucky.

12 hour rainfall estimate 7a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday

More heavy rain is expected, especially in southeastern Kentucky so we will watch out for the chance of localized high water as the week goes on.

Predictor model output for rainfall Tuesday through Saturday

