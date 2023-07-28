(WOWK) — Just as the area tries to get cleaned up from damaging storms from Friday afternoon, the area should be on the lookout Saturday for the chance of more severe storms. See slideshow below for latest version of Predictor for ideas on storm placement and timing with two distinct rounds late Saturday into Sunday morning.

The early call from the Storm Prediction Center has some of the region in Category 2 out of 5 on the severe storm risk scale (shown in yellow) and the rest is in the Category 1 risk area (dark green). These areas can change based on new models that come in overnight Friday into Saturday so stay tuned to 13 News for more information.

Saturday’s severe storm risk outlook from SPC

Damaging winds are the top risk with these storms but frequent lightning can be expected as well as heavy downpours. We cannot rule out street or small creek flooding when storms hit.

