(WOWK) — After a Sunday morning filled with freezing rain and car wrecks, wintry weather is set to challenge area drivers a few more times as the week unfolds with an active weather pattern.

Monday morning, there could be a light accumulation of snow in the lowlands on top of a refreeze of wet areas. We will also have ongoing snow showers possibly reducing visibility in spots until that round of precipitation winds down later Monday afternoon in the WV high terrain areas.

Snowfall through Monday 11 a.m. via Predictor snow model putput

Once again, bridges and overpasses will be the issue, more than any of the roadways themselves. Colder air gets under the concrete, asphalt and steel, all of which can be much colder than a roadbed in the warmer ground. The result can be wrecks like Sunday morning. Below is a look at Monday morning likely road conditions. Note the pink areas where ice can form on bridges and overpasses again.

Tuesday looks quiet but very late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we can see another system come in with snow sticking basically from the Ohio River across Ohio with a wintry mix possible elsewhere briefly before a very warm surge of air during Wednesday.

Predictor model output for rain and snow and icy conditions early Wednesday.

Colder air will bring snow showers on Thursday and again a clipper system will bring more snow showers on Friday night into Saturday. These time frames can also cause untreated bridges and overpasses to be slick.

So remain weather aware and be ready for more active weather and more time to reach your destination this week during times of slick travel.

