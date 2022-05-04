(WOWK) — Storms are set to return to the region on Friday once again with rain lingering into Saturday. Some of the storms could be strong and a few could be severe. See the slideshow below for timing and placement ideas based on current weather models.

The early outlook for severe storms shows the southwestern part of West Virginia as well as all of Eastern Kentucky and parts of Southern Ohio. This area could move as the forecast models continue to come in.

Initial severe weather risk outlook for Friday from the Storm Prediction Center

Current estimates of rainfall jump to 1 to 2 inches on the early weather model outputs for the rain that should take place Friday and Saturday.

Predictor rainfall estimates

