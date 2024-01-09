(WOWK) — More counties have been added to the Wind Advisory for Tuesday night as the second half of this potent weather system moves through the region.

The expiration times for the Advisory areas vary from west to east on Wednesday as the winds are expected to drop off in similar fashion.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and central, northeast, northern and southern West Virginia. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. NWS Charleston, WV

The rain that has been seen so far is part of a massive system impacting much of the eastern half of the United States.

See the slideshow below for a look at model projected wind gusts Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some gusts can get above 40 mph.

Rain is expected to come back Tuesday evening with scattered showers changing to scattered snow showers and squalls. There could be some periods of low visibility in some of the snow showers. Amounts should be limited to the grassy areas but a few slick spots cannot be ruled out Wednesday morning.

Model snowfall output for early Wednesday

A second system will come in with strong winds on Friday. See the snapshot of model output below for a look at anticipated late Friday wind gust speeds.

The next weather system looks like we can see rain changing to snow from Friday into Saturday with more heavy rain, strong wind gusts and eventually some snow. We expect another system with snowfall either late Sunday or some time on Monday at this point. See the slideshow below for an idea about the weather pattern for the end of the week,

With rapidly changing patterns please stay up to date by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can get it by clicking on the link directly below: