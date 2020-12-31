Mother of murdered Charleston police officer receives survivor benefit

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The mother of slain Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson has been given $100,000 from West Virginia’s Emergency Responders Survivor Benefit Fund.

Johnson was shot while responding to a parking complaint on December 1st.

She returned fire at the alleged shooter, Joshua Phillips, who was taken into custody a short distance from the shooting site. Johnson, who was 28 years old had been with the department for only one year. She was taken off life-suppport on December 3rd.

Phillips was formally charged with murder and assault on a police officer a short time later.

State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree presented the survivor’s benefit to the Charleston Police Department Wednesday.

“First responders always unite when one of our own pays the ultimate sacrifice to protest our country from threates to our way of life,” said Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.

The Governor oversees certification of the survivor beneft, and the Departmentof Homeland Security and the office of State Fire Marshal help to administer the program.