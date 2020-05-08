Motorcycle chase ends in crash in Institute

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man on a motorcycle took police on a high-speed pursuit early Friday morning.

According to dispatchers, South Charleston Police attempted to pulled the person over, when they drove off at a high rate of speed.

The chase went through South Charleston and into Dunbar, before the motorcycle crashed into a guardrail along the I-64 entrance ramp in Institute.

Kanawha County Deputies assisted South Charleston Police in the pursuit.

We’re told both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were detained. No word on injuries at this time.

