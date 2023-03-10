(WOWK) — There are some winter weather advisories out for the high mountain areas of West Virginia overnight through Saturday morning for snow accumulations and slick travel due to possible freezing rain.

A new weather system will slide into the region Sunday bringing more rain and the chance for some snow in the high mountains.

Predictor model output for the pre-dawn hours of Sunday

Very early in the morning Sunday there could be a little freezing rain in pockets.

Predictor model output for freezing rain early Sunday morning

Warmer air will press in turning most of the precipitation to all rain except in the highest mountain areas during the day Sunday.

Predictor model output for rainfall through Monday morning

There will be some snow in the highest elevations of West Virginia Friday night/Saturday morning and again early Sunday.

Predictor model output for snowfall through Sunday. Expect much of this to melt on roadways and only stick in the grass.

Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app to stay ahead of the always changing weather. It’s free and you can get it by clicking on the link directly below.