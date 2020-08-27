Mountain State celebrates centennial of 19th Amendment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — All across the Mountain State Wednesday, people celebrated the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and the WV Women’s Commission hosted a special ceremony at the State Capitol Wednesday afternoon. And later that evening, the West Virginia State Cultural Museum was lit in purple and gold to honor those suffragettes who fought for the right to vote.

Congress passed the 19th Amendment in June of 1919. But a 3/4 vote, or at least 36 states, was needed for the amendment to become law. On March 10, 1920, West Virginia became the 34th state to ratify the 19th Amendment. The state of Washington and then Tennessee soon followed.

“The more research I do, the more I am persuaded that if WV wouldn’t have voted “YES!” I think they would have lost the momentum,” explained historian Renate Pore.

But West Virginia’s “YES” vote came with suspense. Then Governor of West Virginia John J. Cornwell called a special session of the legislature to vote on the amendment. It passed in the House, but the vote tied in the Senate.

“So what to do? Well it turned out that there was a Senator, a pro senator, who turned out was missing… he was golfing in California,” explained Pore. The senator was Jesse Bloch, from Wheeling.

“They got a hold of him and told him he needed to be back in Charleston by March 10 and he said are you crazy?? I can’t be back that quickly, it is 1920 how fast can I get there?”

A postal plane was chartered, but that idea was shot down due to safety. Eventually, Bloch found his way to Cincinnati by train and then to Charleston. He made it in time and was the deciding factor.

But all of that would not have been possible without the dedication and “behind the scene” work of many West Virginia women like Izetta Jewell Kenney Brown, Lenna Lowe Yost, and Harriet Jones.

Wednesday’s ceremony included a special presentation about the history of women’s suffrage in West Virginia by Pore. The WV State Archives and History has a new online exhibit called Fighting the Long Fight which highlights the West Virginia Women and the Right to Vote.

Over the past year, Warner’s Office has worked with community, civic, educational and political party leaders throughout the state to coordinate and promote a series of local events to celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment. The Coordinating Committee for the West Virginia Centennial Celebration of the 19th Amendment consists of more than 40 individuals, including State Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter and State Democratic Party Chairwoman Belinda Biafore, who are honorary co-chairs of the Committee.

