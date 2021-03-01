MSAC High School Basketball to adopt new format for upcoming season

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State’s most competitive high school basketball conference is all set for the start of the 2021 season. MSAC Media Day is normally in December when the season starts, but COVID pushed the event to last Friday.

The conference is made up of 12 area programs for both girls and boys teams.

The MSAC is trying a format new this year. Double-Headers on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s.

On Tuesday night girls play first at 5:30 followed by the boys at 7. On Thursdays it’s flipped with the boys playing first, then the girls.

The new format is all COVID-related and MSAC Commissioner Jim Hamric says, for now, it’s the best decision.

“The coaches will do a great job and they are ready to play. They don’t care if they have to play every night especially those coaches who don’t like practice. Conference games will have to take precedence over non-conference games so we can have proper seeding leading into our Night of Champions, Hamric said.”

