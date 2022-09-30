UPDATE: (Sept. 30, 2022, 9:40 p.m. – Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said the suspect is now in custody. He was captured in Pomeroy.

POMEROY, OHIO (WOWK) – A murder investigation has prompted a search for a man that officers are describing as “possibly armed and dangerous.”

The Pomeroy Police Department and Meigs County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for a man named Wayne “J.R.” Leib.

Leib, 40, of Meigs County is a person of interest in a homicide case that happened Friday night. The homicide happened on Spring Avenue in Pomeroy.

An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation spokesperson said the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the BCI Crime Scene Unit shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement but should not approach him.