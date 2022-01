JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A pursuit ended in a crash and the suspect is in custody in Kentucky.

According to a social media post made by Inez Fire Rescue, a police pursuit that originated in Johnson County, ended in a crash along KY645, near the fairgrounds.

The crash shutdown traffic in both directions as crews cleared the scene.

It’s unclear what led to the pursuit.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released yet. No injuries are being reported.