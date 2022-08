ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — Emergency officials spent the morning on scene of a multi-vehicle crash near the entrance ramp of I-79 in Elkview Tuesday.

According to Metro 9-11 dispatchers, the accident happened just after 6:30 A.M. near mile marker 9 and Frame Road. Three vehicles were involved.

According to crews on scene, two people were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not clear at this time.

The road was back open around 7:30 A.M. Tuesday morning.