LOONEYVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Eight fire departments are battling a big residential fire in Roane County, West Virginia.

The call came in just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Clay Road in the Looneyville area.

Dispatchers said all of the county’s fire departments, two from Clay County and one from Kanawha County are on scene.

Everyone got out of the house safely and there were no injuries.

Emergency medical crews are also there.

Dispatchers are asking people to use caution while traveling along Route 36 near Vineyard Ridge.