HUNTINGTON, W. Va (WOWK) — Multiple people have been taken to an area hospital after a car crashed into a home in Huntington Sunday evening.

It happened just before 7 PM at the intersection of Norway Ave. and Norwood Ave.

According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, two cars were involved in the crash. Dial says a telephone pole was also hit.

No word on the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.