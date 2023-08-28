KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Several schools in Kanawha County are closing due to flooding.
According to Kanawha County Schools, Riverside High School, East Bank Middle School and Du Pont Middle School will all be closed today, August 23rd.
by: Andie Bernhardt
Posted:
Updated:
by: Andie Bernhardt
Posted:
Updated:
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Several schools in Kanawha County are closing due to flooding.
According to Kanawha County Schools, Riverside High School, East Bank Middle School and Du Pont Middle School will all be closed today, August 23rd.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now