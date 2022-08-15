KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Emergency crews are dealing with a number of water rescues and significant flash flooding across Kanawha County Monday morning.

In Charleston, there are a number of reports of high water from the area of Spring Street on the West Side to Greenbrier Street near Capitol High School. Sissonville is also seeing a number of areas of high water.

According to Kanawha County officials, the Kanawha County Early Response Team was activated at the Emergency Operations Center and in the field due to the number of high water calls throughout the County.

A public safety emergency alert was issued for the Point Lick area. Anyone in that area is encouraged to move to higher ground.

Kanawha, Putnam, Fayette and Nicholas Counties all remain under a flash flood warning until 7 a.m. Monday.