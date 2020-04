CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the call came in around 5:15 a.m. of a structure fire along the 1200 block of Washington Street West.

We’re told the flames spread to two adjacent buildings. No word on injuries or what caused the fire at this time.

Dispatchers say the Charleston Fire Department and city police responded to the scene.

