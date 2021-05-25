Murder-suicide investigation in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Calhoun County.

On Tuesday, at approximatley 8 a.m., Braxton County Troopers, along with troopers from the West Virginia State Police Grantsville Detachment, and members of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department responded to a murder scene on Mount Run Road in Rosedale.

Troopers confirmed that two deceased bodies were at the residence.

The victim, 77 year old Margaret Osborn, was found deceased in the residence and the suspect, 55 year old Thomas Cain, was found deceased next to the driveway near the residence.

According to police a preliminary investigation shows that the suspect shot the victim in the residence and then went outside, shot himself and succumbed to his injuries. Both the victim and suspect were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies.

The investigation is ongoing.

