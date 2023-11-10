UPDATE (8:08 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10): Natural gas “most likely” will not be restored until Saturday morning for Mountaineer Gas customers on the city of Charleston’s west side.

Spokesperson Moses Skaff tells 13 News that a broken water line at Madison & Florida Streets flooded gas lines causing the outage.

As of 7:45 Friday night Skaff said the water was still flowing and that Mountaineer Gas cannot start working on the natural gas issue until the flow of water has stopped.

A spokesperson for West Virginia American Water says that a crew is on the scene right now working to make the repairs. Spokesperson Bradley Harris says that estimated water restoration time for WVAW customers is two to three hours.

Once the water issue is fixed Skaff says that crews can purge the natural gas lines. When that happens, Skaff says, each house will have to come back online individually. That will involve the gas company going door-to-door.

The Charleston Fire Department tells 13 News that anyone who smells natural gas inside their homes should immediately evacuate and call 911.

Keep checking the 13 News app for updates.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mountaineer Gas confirms that there is a natural gas outage on the city of Charleston’s West Side.

Friday night company spokesperson Moses Skaff told 13 News that water got into the lines and that is causing the issue.

It is not clear right now how many customers are affected

Crews are working this hour to purge the lines.

Skaff says that crews will be working through the night to get the issue fixed but there is no timeline as to when the work will be complete.