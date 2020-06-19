NCAA: No championships in states with confederate symbol

The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.
The current ban, in place since 2001, prevents states from hosting what the NCAA calls predetermined championship sites, such as men’s basketball tournament games.
Mississippi is the only state currently affected by the policy.
The expanded policy means that even when sites of NCAA events are determined by performance, as they are in sports such as baseball, women’s basketball and lacrosse, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 43,731 cases, 2,667 deaths
- WV proclamation recognizes ‘Juneteenth’ in the Mountain State
- Children’s Robitussin and Dimetapp recalled due to overdose risk
- Greenbrier County reports second church-linked virus outbreak
- Winfield Youth Baseball with Jake Siegel streaming 5:55 p.m. EST Monday, June 22, 2020
- ‘What, are you going to shoot me?’: Florida man kills friend showing off gun, deputies say
- Justice to give COVID-19 update following reports of travel-linked cases
- Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
- With all votes in, Petsonk declaring victory in WV’s AG primary
- 46th annual Jackson’s Mill Jubilee cancelled due to safety concerns