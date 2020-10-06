Nearly 50,000 absentee ballots already cast in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Nearly 50-thousand absentee ballots have already been cast in West Virginia for the 2020 General election.

New numbers released Tuesday by West Virginia Secretary of State mac Warner shows that of the 108,650 absentee ballots requested statewide 48,645 have already been filled out and returned to county clerks.

The state has 1,256,339 registered voters.

From “Your Local Election Headquarters” 13 News put this video together showing how to successfully complete and return an absentee ballot in West Virginia.

The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot, which can be requested online, or directly from a county elections clerk, is October 28, 2020.

