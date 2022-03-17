HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Ten months ago, a man and a woman were murdered in Guyandotte.

Now, two men are behind bars for it.

Neighbors of where the murders happened say it was shocking to hear about something like this happening in the neighborhood. They tell 13 News it has historically been quiet there.

However, that changed last May when 35-year-old Andrea Burnette and 31-year-old Terrance Holmes were gunned down in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue.

Now with 29-year-old Marcellas Mitchell of Garden City, Michigan, and 23-year-old Dakota Keaton of Huntington behind bars, people in the area say they feel better, but say they are still uneasy about what they say seems like increasing crime in the area.

“It makes me feel better that something was actually done about it, instead of just letting a murder go. Because, that’s not a good message to send to your community, that you can murder someone and get by with it,” says Leanna Buckland, who lives in the area, “I’m glad that somethings came of it because at first it was just that they got by with it and that’s…I don’t think that’s right.”

“I’m glad! I didn’t figure they’d ever catch ’em if they didn’t catch ’em after awhile,” says William Stepp, who was raised in the area.

A spokesperson for the city says the Huntington Police Department is currently working with the Prosecutor’s Office to discuss the next steps of the case.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you on-air and online as we learn new information.