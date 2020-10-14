New campaign launches to support small businesses during the holiday season

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the holiday season approaches, many local small businesses that have managed to survive the pandemic are hoping for a lifeline to keep them in business. In Charleston, they’ve found that lifeline.

Today, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced “Support Small CWV,” a holiday campaign to promote small businesses and merchants during the holidays and encourage people to shop locally.

“We know in Charleston that small businesses make this city thrive. Not only does it make this city thrive, it helps so much of our families,” Mayor Goodwin said.

Stray Dogs Antiques Co-owner Garry Needham says the campaign will help because many small businesses can’t afford advertising during these COVID-19 days.

“Small businesses are hand-of-mouth operations. They don’t have huge corporate funds to draw from to keep them afloat and I think it’s a wonderful idea,” Needham said.

Both Goodwin and Needham agree people don’t just come to a city for no reason.

“They come here because of experiences. We know this. We know that the number one travel motivator for anyone is lots of things to see and do. That means a lot of small businesses,” Goodwin said.

“These are proprietors that give personality to a city and it’s that personality that makes us welcome to visitors,” Needham said.

As part of the campaign, small business Saturdays will be Nov. 14 through Dec. 19 with each Saturday highlighting a different part of the capital city.

Follow Moriah Davis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.