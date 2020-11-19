New Children’s Hospital named after doctors who donated $1.5 million

Unveiling the new logo and name for the Drs. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu Children’s Hospital. Nov. 19, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Medical Center)

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) says the under-construction new pediatric hospital will be named the Dr. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu Children’s Hospital.

Longtime PMC physicians Drs. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu donated 1.5 million dollars to a cause that would impact current and future generations of children across Eastern Kentucky, according to PMC.

“The Mettu name has long been synonymous with hard work, dedication, and quality healthcare. Drs. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu have given decades of service to Eastern Kentucky, and Dr. Jyothi’s commitment to the children of our region is unmatched. Receiving this gift is humbling and marks the beginning of a bright and healthy future for our children’s hospital,” said Executive Director of the PMC Foundation for Quality Healthcare, Andrew H. Scott.

The non-profit PMC Foundation which Mettus made their donation, helps to secure donations to sustain, support, and grow PMC.

“From the moment Dr. Jyothi first discussed the children’s hospital project with me, we knew we wanted to be involved. We knew we were going to give financial support to a project, but we hadn’t decided which one. As soon as we heard about plans for a children’s hospital at Pikeville Medical Center, our decision was made,” said Dr. R.V. Mettu.

The PMC says it is grateful for such a generous donation to help children and families in Eastern Kentucky.

“We are so blessed to have Drs. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu in our PMC family and this gift will truly help children for many years to come. Through donations like this to the PMC Foundation, we are able to broaden the financial resources available to Pikeville Medical Center, allowing us to continue to plan and grow,” said PMC Vice President of the Board of Directors and CEO Donovan Blackburn.

Learn more on how to donate or partner with the PMC Foundation at their website or contact Executive Director Andrew H. Scott.