New CUSA Hoops schedule leaves Herd with mixed feelings entering season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – College basketball season is making a comeback. If you recall way back in March we were supposed to have March Madness, but that was the first big sporting event canceled by the pandemic. We don’t know if Marshall would have been in the big dance because the pandemic robbed them and many others of the opportunity to play, but a new season brings new hope.

The Herd opened up practice this week, but their original 2020 schedule has been thrown out the window.

Conference USA has changed the format of basketball moving forward, with an effort to reduce travel.

The Herd will not play an 18 game regular season format for conference play.

In this format, teams in the league will play 2 games at the same site per visit. Then the Herd will host 4 teams for a 2 game series while playing a rival opponent one time at home and away.

And after the revised schedule, the Herd say they have mixed feelings on the new format.

Well I don’t think it is the optimal thing but I don’t think any coach does but its fair everybody is doing the same thing. I think it would be very difficult to say one way or another if it was a total disaster or if it was really good. We’ll play it out everyone is doing the same thing. Our goal is to win the NCAA title, Head Coach, Dan D’Antoni said.”

“I guess we just have to look at it as it’s not just us. We just got to accept it and do the best we can with it and I personally don’t like it, to be honest, that’s all the feelings I have towards it, Guard Andrew Taylor said.”

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.