New drive-thru COVID testing in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, W.V. (WOWK) – Monday was the first day of a new ‘drive-thru’ COVID-19 testing location in Logan County. This comes just days after a 25-year-old Logan County man died from the virus.

“We saw an increase in testing last week; or at least, people inquiring about getting tested,” says Gina Peck, a medical professional with Logan Mingo Area Mental Health.

The new testing location is in the parking lot of the Logan Mingo Area Mental Health (LMAMH) facility.

LMAMH decided to open up this new testing location because of both, the increase in people wanting to be tested, and because there’s no other testing like this in the county.

“We contacted other facilities in the area and they said they were not doing drive-thru testing, and now they’re referring their patients to us,” said Peck.

So how do you sign up to get tested?

First, by calling the facility at (304)-792-7130.

“[We can] rule out other factors,” said Peck. “Do they have possibly flu symptoms, or strep, or seasonal allergies? Then once we rule those out, we can look further into COVID-19 testing.”

After setting up your appointment, the testing part itself is pretty easy.

“I would say maybe a couple minutes, like 15 minutes,” said Peck.

And, you’re surrounded by a solid team of people, working to help run tests in the safest way possible.

“The national guard is here on site helping us direct traffic and all those things,” said Peck. “We have medical professionals, RNs, and certified medical assistants that will be doing the swabbing.”

With results coming back to you much faster than before.

“Recently the lab we’ve been working with has made those come a little quicker, so about 3-5 days,” said Peck.

As the pandemic continues to evolve, the way West Virginians are working to combat it is evolving too.