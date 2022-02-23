UPDATE: More counties have been added to the flood watch in eastern Kentucky.

Flood watches as of 4:15 pm Wednesday 2/23/2022

(WOWK) — As one round of heavy rain shuts down, another heavy round is anticipated with the chance for more flooding late Thursday into Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a new flood watch for much of the area. County-by-county information can be found here:

The ground is already wet. Here’s how much rain we have seen over the last 7 days (Wednesday to Wednesday).

Rainfall estimates on weather models call for at least a new inch of rain if not two from the rain coming from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

After the rain stops, the large rivers like the Ohio River will continue to rise for a few days. There could be new flood warnings issued for certain locations. See the forecast river levels for the Point Pleasant river gauge as of Wednesday night 2/23 looking ahead several days.

Once the rain ends on Friday, it appears that a dry pattern sets up for the better part of a week and temperatures get a chance to rebound to just about normal or a few degrees above normal starting Tuesday.

Temperature outlook for March 1-5 is slightly above average.

Be sure to avoid driving into any area where water covers the road if you encounter this on Thursday night or Friday morning. It doesn’t take much water to sweep you off your feet or float a vehicle.

