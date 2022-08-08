(WOWK) — Just as things dry out under clearing skies, the forecast calls for much more rain and new flood watches have been issued for parts of Kentucky and Ohio.

It is anticipated that West Virginia counties will be added to the watch as the rainfall will also be heavy at times in those counties.

A slow moving cold front will bring many rounds of showers and storms to the area.