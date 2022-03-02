CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health announced Dr. Steven Eshenaur, DO, will be next Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Dr. Eshenaur will succeed Dr. Sherri Young as the health department’s next leader. Following a transition period, Dr. Eshenaur anticipates assuming his duties as Health

Officer and Executive Director beginning June 2022.

According to a release, he’s described as an experienced physician leader with a diverse leadership and clinical background. Dr. Eshenaur currently serves as the Medical Director and Emergency Physician at

Jackson General Hospital. In addition, he has served in a variety of roles including time as the State Surgeon with the West Virginia Army National Guard, a volunteer Medical Director with the Summit Bechtel Reserve, and a Community Paramedicine Program Leader, among others.

“It is a pleasure to return to public service and join the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to serve the citizens of Charleston and Kanawha County,” said Dr. Steve Eshenaur. “The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has been blessed with a great team that has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic with incredible resolve. Under the extraordinary leadership of Dr Sherri Young, the health department has excelled and set the highest of standards for public health,” he added. “I seek to continue her superb leadership by serving as a member of the team promoting public health to my fellow West Virginians,” concluded Dr. Eshenaur.

“On behalf of the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health, I want to welcome Dr. Eshenaur to the team and thank Dr. Sherri Young for her steadfast leadership,” said Jeremy Nelson, resident of the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health. “While Dr. Eshenaur has big shoes to fill, we are confident he is the right fit, at the right time, to be the next leader of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department,” added Nelson. “During this transition period, we look forward to coordinating with both Dr. Eshenaur and Dr. Young,” he concluded.

“It has been the pleasure of a lifetime for me to serve as the Executive Director and Health Officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, especially during this uncertain and trying time of the COVID-19 pandemic. This role has allowed me to meet thousands of Kanawha County residents as we all watched the world be torn apart over the past two years, and now, attempting to rebuild,” stated Dr. Young. “When I had the opportunity with CAMC last year, I could not turn it down. In my new role there, I get to address population health, social determinants, and help close gaps to improve quality of care to more than a hundred thousand patients,” she said. She added, “I thank CAMC for the opportunity to allow me to continue my role with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department during the pandemic, especially during the past two surges.” “Likewise, I could not leave my post at the health department while knowing that the community needed care and guidance. For nine months, I have been filling both roles and responsibilities. Although it has been exhausting and it has taken a personal toll at times, I do not regret having this opportunity to serve our community and continue to support our Health Command team,” she stated. “During this time, the Board of Health searched for a new Executive Director and Health Officer who would fit the needs of the health department, the City of Charleston and Kanawha County. I am thrilled with the choice to hire Dr. Steven Eshenaur. He is a retired Colonel, with the skills, knowledge and compassion that our community and our health department need moving forward,” added Dr. Young. “I have worked with Dr. Eshenaur in the past and know that he has a caring heart and strong work ethic. As we transition over the next few months, I will miss the daily work with the Health Command team and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. I do know, however, our work is not yet done. In my new role at CAMC, we will continue to partner to improve health outcomes for years to come,” concluded Dr. Young.