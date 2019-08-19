New kids health app raises questions by parents and professionals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WOWK) – A new kids app ready for download is raising questions from both parents and health professionals across the country.

Weight watchers, recently branded as “WW” has released “Kurbo”, an app to help children ages 8 to 17 reach a “healthier weight”, as described in the app’s description.

It allows you to track food and activity, recieve coaching and make personal goals.

Some experts are against the app, but others say it can be a extra tool for families to keep up with a healthier lifestyle.

“If parents are making whole changes for the family, if parents are working with a pediatrician or another clinician to oversee it and they aren’t making it weight-centric. They’re making it about achieving a healthier body, achieving a healthier you with some parental oversight and clinician oversight I think it can be,” remarks Amy Gannon, Assistant Professor of Dietetics at Marshall University.