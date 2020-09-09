New mobile drive in Ashland could mean big things for COVID-19 patients

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The first mobile drive of it’s kind set up in the King’s Daughters Medical Center parking lot today in Ashland, Kentucky.

This drive could mean big things for COVID-19 patients, because this mobile unit is collecting plasma from patients who have recovered from the virus and have antibodies against it.

COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor Katy Sebastian (right) sits and donates plasma on the mobile unit.

Experts tell 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas having this plasma on hand can treat critical patients whose immune systems are too weak to fight the virus any longer.

“It’s a life-saving, for lack of a better term, elixir. The antibodies of a recovered patient can help save the life of a person who’s newly diagnosed.” A.C. Mullins, team supervisor, Platelet Mobile Unit

Around 10 a.m., the unit pulled into the King’s Daughters Medical Center parking lot.

“This is our first time doing this type of drive, it’s the first time that the mobile unit has done a CCP drive.” A.C. Mullins, team supervisor, Platelet Mobile Unit

“CCP” stands for ‘COVID convalescent plasma.’

A machine on the Platelet Mobile Unit separates the plasma.

This means the drive is getting donations of blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. Usually the plasma has to be collected inside a hospital. The drive makes it more accessible to donors.

“So by collecting the plasma from these individuals and collecting the antibodies against the virus, giving it to patients who are right now critically ill, it’s helping the people fight off the virus.” Dr. Katalin Kovacs, medical director of the blood bank at King’s Daughters Medical Center

One donor, Katy Sebastian, says being able to donate today is like an unexpected silver lining after suffering with COVID-19.

“It was a tough few weeks that I suffered through, but if I can save somebody’s life then it was worth it. I’m hoping that my plasma, my positive COVID antibody plasma is going to help save somebody else’s life.” Katy Sebastian, COVID convalescent plasma donor

“It was a tough few weeks that I suffered through, but if I can save somebody’s life then it was worth it,” says Katy Sebastian, who donated plasma today.

Not just anyone can donate plasma at this drive. Doctors tell 13 News there are some specific requirements—which you can find here—and the donation itself can take up to an hour to complete.

“You have to be somebody who had COVID-19 and fought off the disease and you are at least 14 days completely recovered.” Dr. Katalin Kovacs, medical director of the blood bank at King’s Daughters Medical Center

They say having this plasma on hand here right now is critical.

“Right now we’re waiting for this vaccine to come about, and people who may not have hope are or who are really struggling with the virus, this may be the only way they find a resolution. A.C. Mullins, team supervisor, Platelet Mobile Unit

Visit this website for more information.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.